Grant Allows Free Dental Cleanings For Seniors In Flint Area

FLINT (CBS DETROIT) – Mott Community College in Flint is offering free dental care for about 60 senior citizens.
The $1,500 grant from Delta Dental allows the Dental Hygiene Clinic to serve a handful of Genesee, Lapeer and Shiawassee County residents.
Tara Spencer, who is with the school, urges seniors to make an appointment soon.
“We’ve already seen about 30 of our senior citizens in the area and it’s going great – the students are happy to be serving these patients and getting their patient requirements done as well,” said Spencer. “One of our faculty members is big into service learning, so she had researched and applied for this grant and they picked us.”
She says seniors can access dental cleanings and check-ups from the grant which covers about 60 people.
Spencer doesn’t want people to be discouraged if they can’t take advantage of this grant — “there are always senior citizens don’t have dental insurance — and we do offer cleanings for everyone in the community for $25.”
The number to call is 818-410-1906. The clinic is open Monday through Friday — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.