How The Wolverines And Spartans Performed At The NFL Combine [VIDEOS]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

14 players from Michigan and 3 from Michigan State underwent testing this weekend at the NFL scouting combine. Here’s a quick look at how the Wolverines and Spartans performed.

MICHIGAN

Ben Braden (G)

40-Yd. Dash: 5.04 seconds

Bench Press: 25 reps

Vertical Jump: 28.0 inches

Broad Jump: 102.0 inches

3-Cone Drill: 7.85 seconds

20-Yd. Shuttle: 4.90 seconds

NFL.com’s Bottom Line: “Gritty guard with plenty of tough guy in him, but lacking necessary flexibility and athleticism to operate at a consistent level against more talented competition. Could get a late-round nibble, but will always have his hands full if matched up against an athletic defender across from him.”

Taco Charlton (DE)

40-Yd. Dash: 4.92 seconds

Bench Press: 25 reps

Vertical Jump: 33.0 inches

Broad Jump: 116.0 inches

3-Cone Drill: 7.17 seconds

20-Yd. Shuttle: 4.39 seconds

NFL.com’s Bottom Line: “Charlton is an ascending prospect with the size, length, athleticism and pass-rushing potential that NFL general managers dream of… High-impact defensive end with all-pro potential is his ceiling. His floor is solid starter.”

Jehu Chesson (WR)

40-Yd. Dash: 4.47 seconds

Bench Press: 10 reps

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

Broad Jump: 132.0 inches

3-Cone Drill: 6.70 seconds (Top Performer)

20-Yd. Shuttle: 4.09 seconds

NFL.com’s Bottom Line: “Has NFL size and ball skills but long speed and play strength are deficiencies that could limit him as a pro…At this point, he appears to be a Day 3 pick who could struggle to find snaps early in his career.”

Amara Darboh (WR)

40-Yd. Dash: 4.45 seconds

Bench Press: 17 reps

Vertical Jump: 36.0 inches

Broad Jump: 124.0 inches

NFL.com’s Bottom Line: “He lacks the quickness and hands to make a living underneath, but has the physical traits and willingness to help as a blocker that could get teams to bite on the second day of the draft (Rounds 2-3).”

Ben Gedeon (LB)

40-Yd. Dash: 4.75 seconds

Bench Press: 27 reps (Top Performer)

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

Broad Jump: 119.0 inches

3-Cone Drill: 6.98 seconds

20-Yd. Shuttle: 4.13 seconds (Top Performer)

60-Yd. Shuttle: 11.58 seconds (Top Performer)

NFL.com’s Bottom Line: “Gedeon has ample size and talent to become an NFL backup at middle linebacker, but his bread will be buttered as a special teams performer as he has the instincts and fearlessness needed to succeed in that area.”

Ryan Glasgow (DT)

40-Yd. Dash: 5.13 seconds

Bench Press: 20 reps

Vertical Jump: 27.5 inches

Broad Jump: 105.0 inches

3-Cone Drill: 7.55 seconds

20-Yd. Shuttle: 4.50 seconds

NFL.com’s Bottom Line: “Glasgow’s rock ’em, sock ’em approach should appeal to defensive line coaches looking for high effort depth along their defensive front, but his inability to rush at an NFL level means he’s unlikely to be more than a two-down player which could slide him to Day 3.”

Jabrill Peppers (LB)

40-Yd. Dash: 4.46 seconds (Top Performer)

Bench Press: 19 reps

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches (Top Performer)

Broad Jump: 128.0 inches

NFL.com’s Bottom Line: “The ultimate Swiss Army Knife on the collegiate level…Peppers’ draft value will be helped by his return ability and that is a role he should maintain throughout the earlier stages of his career. While Peppers doesn’t have the production teams expect from first-round defenders, he should benefit from a role that is more clearly defined on the next level.”

De’Veon Smith (RB)

Bench Press: 22 reps (Top Performer)

Vertical Jump: 29.0 inches

Broad Jump: 108.0 inches

3-Cone Drill: 7.30 seconds

20-Yd. Shuttle: 4.56 seconds

60-Yd. Shuttle: 11.75 seconds (Top Performer)

NFL.com’s Bottom Line: “Teams looking for a runner with decent vision who finishes runs may have an interest in Smith, but his lack of juice or third down talent could keep his name from being called during the draft.”

Note: Did not run 40-yd. dash due to minor ankle injury.

Chris Wormley (DE)

Bench Press: 23 reps

NFL.com’s Bottom Line: “Wormley’s size and athleticism could appeal to teams that favor big, strong base ends who can set a physical edge and then bump inside as pass rushers…His size, athleticism and versatility gives him a chance to earn early playing time and to become an eventual starter.”

Note: Was limited in physical testing due to hamstring injury.

Yet To Perform

Delano Hill (S)

Jourdan Lewis (CB)

Jeremy Clark (CB)

Channing Stribling (CB)

Note: Peppers will also work out with the safeties during Monday’s testing.

MICHIGAN STATE

Riley Bullough (LB)

Bench Press: 20 reps

Vertical Jump: 31.5 inches

Broad Jump: 116.0 inches

NFL.com’s Bottom Line: “Tenacity and willingness to play as physically as his body will allow will make him a favorite of special teams coaches, but his lack of size and plus athleticism could make it hard to find playing time, especially as an inside linebacker.”

Malik McDowell (DE)

40-Yd. Dash: 4.85 seconds

Bench Press: 23 reps

Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches

Broad Jump: 112.0 inches

3-Cone Drill: 7.69 seconds

20-Yd. Shuttle: 4.53 seconds

NFL.com’s Bottom Line: “McDowell is raw, but when he flashes, it can be blinding. McDowell is an explosive, ascending prospect with All-Pro potential if he grows into his body and takes the necessary coaching.”

Yet To Perform

Montae Nicholson (S)