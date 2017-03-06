CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit By Man Mistakenly Kept In Jail

March 6, 2017 8:34 PM
Filed Under: Port Huron

PORT HURON (AP) — A man who was in jail for three days because of a records error has lost a lawsuit against Port Huron and St. Clair County.

Joseph Scott was driving with his ex-wife when he was stopped by Port Huron police for a seat-belt violation in 2013. The officer checked records and found that Scott was violating a personal protection order.

Coralee Scott told the officer that the order had expired and they were friends. But Joseph Scott still was kept in jail for three days — after being treated for a panic attack. Authorities learned that the expiration date was wrongly entered into a database.

Federal Judge Laurie Michelson says the arrest was “unfortunate.” But in her decision Monday, she says authorities acted reasonably in carrying out their duties.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

