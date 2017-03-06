Wolverines, Spartans Take Home Big Ten Year-End Honors

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Big Ten Conference announced its annual year-end men’s basketball awards on Monday evening, with several Michigan and Michigan State players earning honors.
Spartans forward Miles Bridges was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year and was included on the All-Big Ten Second Team and the All-Freshman Team. Nick Ward was listed as an Honorable Mention for the All-Big Ten Teams.
Michigan point guard Derrick Walton Jr. was also named to the All-Big Ten Second Team, while Moritz Wagner was included as an Honorable Mention.
Purdue center Caleb Swanigan unanimously took home the Big Ten Player of the Year Award and Minnesota coach Richard Pitino was named Coach of the Year.
The awards are voted on by the conference’s coaches. See the full list of winners HERE.