Furnace Explosion At Saginaw Plant Kills 1, Injures Another

March 7, 2017 4:31 PM

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) – One man has died and another has been hospitalized following an explosion at a steel treating plant in Saginaw.

Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Raines says a maintenance crew was working on a furnace Tuesday afternoon when it exploded.

The incident occurred at Hi-Tech Steel Treating.

The name of the man who was killed was being withheld pending notification of family. The injured man was being treated at a hospital.

Raines tells The Saginaw News the cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

Fire Chief Christopher Van Loo told WNEM-TV the incident has been ruled an industrial accident and the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration been contacted.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places For Paczki In DetroitFat Tuesday is less than a week away! Here's where to find the best paczki in town.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia