Guilty Plea Set For Michigan Man Linked To Islamic State Terrorist Group

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A judge has set a March 30 guilty plea for a Michigan man who is accused of amassing weapons and having ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.

No other details were disclosed Tuesday besides a date for a change-of-plea hearing in front of a Detroit federal judge.

Sebastian Gregerson, 30, is charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device and receiving explosive materials containing TNT and RDX without a permit.

Gregerson was arrested and charged in August after he bought five grenades from an undercover FBI agent, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court. He remains held without bond.

In a December court filing, prosecutors said he was stockpiling weapons on behalf of Islamic State, sometimes known as ISIS.

Federal prosecutor Kathleen Quarkin said weapons found Gregerson’s home included seven rifles, 20 knives, tactical gear and training materials, two ski masks along with what is called a “grab and go bag” filled with hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The government says Gregerson is an American Muslim who converted to Islam after high school.

His attorney told WWJ’s Newsradio 950 Gregerson is not a danger to the community, but merely a gun enthusiast, survivalist and Bear Grylls fan.

He has not been charged with terrorism.

