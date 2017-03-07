Jose Iglesias Suffers Neck Injury On Headfirst Slide Into Home

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
For the Tigers, a tough Spring Training just got tougher.
Shortstop Jose Iglesias left Tuesday’s game with a neck injury after sliding headfirst into the leg of Phillies catcher Ryan Hannigan during a play at the plate.
Iglesias, who was attempting to score from second on a single, was later diagnosed with a neck contusion. He is considered day to day.
Spring Training hasn’t been kind to the Tigers. They’ve lost six straight games and their pitching has been abysmal. Detroit has surrendered 53 runs – nearly nine per game – during the aforementioned skid.
Even coolheaded manager Brad Ausmus is showing signs of frustration.
But in regard to Iglesias, the Tigers can breathe a sigh of relief. A dangerous play with potentially dire ramifications left their starting shortstop relatively unscathed.
And in March, health matters more than results.