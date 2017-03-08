Cardinals Agree On Four-Year Contract With Jermaine Gresham

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — In their first free-agent move, the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a four-year contract to retain Jermaine Gresham.

Terms were not revealed.

The Cardinals had made retaining the 6-foot-5, 260-pound tight end a priority. Coach Bruce Arians often praised the player’s toughness and blocking ability, as well as his pass-catching skills.

Last year, Gresham said he took less money than he was offered elsewhere to sign a one-year deal with Arizona because he liked the organization so much.

Gresham caught 18 passes for 223 yards last season. Since he signed with the Cardinals as a free agent in 2015, Gresham has appeared in 31 games with 26 starts. He caught 37 passes for 391 yards and two scores two seasons ago.

Gresham was a two-time Pro Bowl selection for Cincinnati earlier in his career.

Additionally, the Cardinals re-signed quarterback Zac Dysert to a one-year contract. The Cardinals signed Dysert to the practice squad in the first week last season. He was active for four games but did not see any game action.

Arizona also extended tender offers to exclusive rights free agents guard/tackle John Wetzel and defensive tackle Olsen Pierre. Wetzel played in all 16 games last season, eight as a starter. Pierre was on Arizona’s active roster all season but was inactive for all 16 games.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)