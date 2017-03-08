‘Day Without A Woman’ Protest Draws Supporters, Backlash

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) It was announced through an op-ed in The Guardian, penned by eight prominent feminists: International Women’s Day on March 8 would bring marches, protests and pronouncements across state capitols and in Washington, D.C.

It would also bring a strike.

The writers called for “a day of striking, marching, blocking roads, bridges, and squares, abstaining from domestic, care and sex work, boycotting, calling out misogynistic politicians and companies, striking in educational institutions.”

Supporters also set up a Women’s March on Washington, with softer stipulations, urging everyone to observe the day by:

1. For women, taking the day off work.

2. For everyone: exclusively shop at “small, women- and minority-owned businesses.”

3. All should also wear red “in solidarity.”

This is a follow-up to the Women’s March on Washington in January that brought more than one million women to the Capitol, many in pink “pussy cat” hats. It took place the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in what many saw as a protest to misogyny. After the march, the group also issued “10 Actions in the first 100 Days” to keep their momentum.

“The goal is to highlight the economic power and significance that women have in the US and global economies, while calling attention to the economic injustices women and gender nonconforming people continue to face,” the Women’s March website says. We play an indispensable role in the daily functions of life in all of society, through paid & unpaid, seen & unseen labor,” the official Women’s March account.

There’s an accompanying women’s march in Lansing, and Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Women’s Working Group and House Democrats will hold a press event on Wednesday, March 8 at 12:30 p.m. to mark the day.

Trump took the opportunity to Tweet about his respect for women.

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Many, many others supported the effort with Tweets of support on the hashtag #daywithoutawoman.

@lilblackdemon2 The woman who runs this account isn't here to reply. This is what a #DayWithoutAWoman looks like.https://t.co/ptJV1j1hF6 pic.twitter.com/rTWmSqwJZK — MTV (@MTV) March 8, 2017

Many on social media are supporting the movement; others are using it as an opportunity to spoof painfully earnest navel-gazing pronouncements.

#daywithoutawoman bout to have us running around like pic.twitter.com/F2zBcK2mbx — Eustess Bagg (@Jordan30Hyatt) March 8, 2017

#daywithoutawoman pornhub is gonna blow @Pornhub 🤓🖥💦💦🤤💤 — yoga exposed her gap (@seti5150) March 8, 2017

Is today a day we celebrate women or a day we pretend they don't exist? #internationalwomensday #daywithoutawoman — Dave (@welcom2dave) March 8, 2017

#DayWithoutAWoman – how about #ADayWithoutMyHusbandsCreditCard? Women willing to sign up for that? — John Liberty (@JohnLibertyUSA) March 8, 2017

Guess I'll be using my hand today since it's #daywithoutawoman — Bo Bankhead (@bobankhead12) March 8, 2017

Others complained that, like the previous women’s march, this has an air of entitlement and privilege about it. Female bosses and women who work in offices have paid days off; women who work in restaurants and in more low-wage positions jobs do not. And they can’t afford to go a day without pay.

Only from a place of privilege can liberal lunatic women take a day off work and then complain about the wage gap.#daywithoutawoman — El Vato Pepelicious (@ElVatoTeporocho) March 8, 2017

On this #daywithoutawoman I'm working just as diligently as I always do. Becuase my team and business actually needs me. #WeShowUp — Courtney Kirchoff (@Courtneyscoffs) March 8, 2017

A day “without shopping” doesn’t mean much to women without disposable income.