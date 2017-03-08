CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
George’s 3rd-Quarter Flurry Sends Pacers Past Pistons 115-98

March 8, 2017 11:57 PM

By MICHAEL MAROT/AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Paul George scored 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 115-98 blowout win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

The Pacers swept the four-game season series and moved two games in front of Detroit in the playoff chase.

Tobias Harris had 22 points and Stanley Johnson had a season-high 17 for the Pistons.

Indiana kept Detroit at arm’s length most of the night after scoring the first eight points and still led 58-50 at halftime.

But after the Pistons took their only lead, 63-62, on Marcus Morris’ step-back jumper with 7:37 left in the third quarter, Indiana answered with C.J. Miles’ 3-pointer. George then scored eight points during a 25-8 quarter-closing run to give Indiana a 90-73 lead.

Detroit never challenged in the fourth.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

