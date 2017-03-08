George’s 3rd-Quarter Flurry Sends Pacers Past Pistons 115-98

By MICHAEL MAROT/AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Paul George scored 13 of his 21 points in the third quarter to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 115-98 blowout win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
The Pacers swept the four-game season series and moved two games in front of Detroit in the playoff chase.
Tobias Harris had 22 points and Stanley Johnson had a season-high 17 for the Pistons.
Indiana kept Detroit at arm’s length most of the night after scoring the first eight points and still led 58-50 at halftime.
But after the Pistons took their only lead, 63-62, on Marcus Morris’ step-back jumper with 7:37 left in the third quarter, Indiana answered with C.J. Miles’ 3-pointer. George then scored eight points during a 25-8 quarter-closing run to give Indiana a 90-73 lead.
Detroit never challenged in the fourth.
