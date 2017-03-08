Man Abducted In Detroit, Shot After Escaping From Car Trunk; 3 Suspects At Large

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man who was allegedly kidnapped by three masked men in northwest Detroit and forced into the trunk of his own vehicle was shot when he managed to escape.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning as the man was visiting a friend’s apartment on Santa Maria Avenue, in the area of McNichols Road and Wyoming Avenue.

Police say three masked suspects approached the man with guns drawn, forced him into the trunk of his Chrysler 300 and drove off.

As the vehicle was in the 8000 block of Littlefield, about five miles away from the abduction scene, the victim pulled the emergency trunk release and jumped out of the car, according to police. One of the suspects then got out of the vehicle and chased after him, firing multiple shots.

Police say the victim was grazed in the stomach by a bullet, but was able to get away. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, described as a gray Chrysler 300S with temporary tags.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was last reported in temporary serious condition. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The suspects, described only as black males, remain at large. One was armed with a rifle, while the other two suspects were armed with handguns.

The incident remains under investigation. It’s not yet known if the victim was targeted or if he knew his abductors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.