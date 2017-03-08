Redskins Re-Sign Tight End Vernon Davis

March 8, 2017 9:10 AM
Filed Under: Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins

STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Redskins have re-signed tight end Vernon Davis.

According to Davis’ Snapchat, it’s a three-year deal. The team announced the contract early Wednesday morning.

The 33-year-old Davis revitalized his career last season with Washington, starting 14 games and catching 44 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns. In 11 NFL seasons the Maryland product has 505 receptions for 6,424 yards and 57 touchdowns.

The previous season Davis had been traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Denver Broncos and won the Super Bowl as a complementary player.

The D.C. native said after the season that he could see himself playing six more years. A picture posted to his Snapchat showing him on the phone and looking at his contract included the message “A Redskin for three more years.”

