Report: Lions Are One Of Six Teams Named As Possibilities For Adrian Peterson

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The Detroit Lions had their last 1,000 yard rusher in 2013 — 1,086 yards to be exact — and that was done by Reggie Bush in 14 games.
Detroit might be poised to have a 1,000 yard rusher in their backfield again if you believe they actually have a shot at All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson.
SiriusXM NFL’s verified Twitter account sent out the following tweet, “Filed to SiriusXM: Adrian Peterson wants to take his time & not in a rush to sign. OAK, SEA, NE, DET, GB, and MIN are all possibilities.”
Peterson became a free agent in February when the Minnesota Vikings declined to pick up his option for the 2017 season. Last year he only played in three games as he tore the meniscus in his right knee. In only three of his 10 seasons in the NFL (2011, 2014 and 2016) did he fail to amass 1,000 yards.
Not knowing the price tag on the soon-to-be 32-year-old (his birthday is March 21) back, would you want to see the Lions to try and pursue him? Should they add him to the backfield of Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington?