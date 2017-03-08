CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Twins Offer Standing-Room Access To 30 Games For $99

March 8, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have a new way to entice fans to Target Field: a $99 spring ballpark pass covering 30 games in April and May.

The deal excludes opening day on April 3 and does not provide a seat, only standing room access. Customers can purchase up to eight of the passes, which will deliver tickets directly to their mobile device, and attend any or all of the 30 games over the first third of the schedule . They’re available for purchase beginning on April 4.

The Twins are coming off a club-worst 59-103 record in 2016, when their home attendance for the season dropped below 2 million for the first time since 2004.

The Twins announced the promotion on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

