Man Critically Injured After Crashing Into Fallen Tree

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two men were injured, one critically, when their car crashed into a tree in the middle of a street on Detroit’s east side.
The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Dresden Street at East State Fair Avenue, in a neighborhood just south of 8 Mile Road and Hoover.
Police a Cadillac was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Dresden when it struck a tree that had fallen across the road.
The 31-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported in critical condition. A 29-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital in temporary serious condition.
Police said it’s not yet clear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.