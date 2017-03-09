METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 670K Without Service | Repairs Could Last Through Weekend | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Winds Push U-M Team Plane Off RunwayTraffic | Weather | School Closings

Man Critically Injured After Crashing Into Fallen Tree

March 9, 2017 7:28 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two men were injured, one critically, when their car crashed into a tree in the middle of a street on Detroit’s east side.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Dresden Street at East State Fair Avenue, in a neighborhood just south of 8 Mile Road and Hoover.

Police a Cadillac was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Dresden when it struck a tree that had fallen across the road.

The 31-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and was last reported in critical condition. A 29-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital in temporary serious condition.

Police said it’s not yet clear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

