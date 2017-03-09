Report: Lions Showing Interest In TE Jared Cook

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
The Lions have already made a couple splashes on the free agent market, including a big one in the acquisition of RT Ricky Wagner, and look lined up to make another.
Per NFL.com, Detroit is zeroing in on Packers tight end Jared Cook.
The Lions already have a strong pass-catching tight end in Eric Ebron, but they could use some more depth at the position. Former No. 2 Brandon Pettigrew was released last season and the in-house candidates to replace him, headlined by un-drafted free agent Cole Wick, don’t inspire much confidence.
Cook, an eight-year vet, could take some of the heat off Ebron and provide the Lions’ younger tight ends more time to develop. The drawback is that Cook isn’t exactly considered an elite blocker, which is Detroit’s biggest need at his position.
The Packers signed Cook to a one-year, $2.75 million contract last offseason. He is likely in line for a similar deal this year.
The Lions could also look for tight end help in the draft, where Alabama’s O.J. Howard and Miami’s David Njoku are considered first-round talents. Clemson’s Jordan Leggett, a mid-round prospect, could be an option as well.