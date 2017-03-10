CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 340K Without Service | Repairs To Take Days | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather | School Closings

AP Source: Browns Releasing Robert Griffin III

March 10, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: cleveland browns, Robert Griffin III

TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Cleveland Browns are releasing quarterback Robert Griffin III after one injury-marred season.

Griffin is being let go one day before he would have been due a $750,000 roster bonus, said the person who spoke Friday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

After he was waived by Washington, Griffin signed with the Browns last March hoping to revive his career. However, the 27-year-old broke his right shoulder in the season opener and missed 11 games.

Griffin returned late in the year and led the Browns to their only win.

Griffin’s departure comes one day after the Browns acquired quarterback Brock Osweiler in a trade with Houston. Osweiler, though, is not viewed as Cleveland’s long-term answer at quarterback.

The Browns have the assets to make another deal fo a QB or take one high in this year’s draft.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia