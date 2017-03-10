METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 248K Without Service | Repairs To Take Days | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather | School Closings

Federal Judge Not Ready To Rule On Blocking New Travel Ban

March 10, 2017 10:25 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, travel ban

LISA BAUMANN
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge in Seattle who issued the order halting nationwide implementation of President Donald Trump’s initial travel ban says he won’t immediately rule on whether his restraining order applies to the new travel ban because of procedural reasons.

U.S. District Judge James Robart said in an order Friday that motions or a complaint over the revised ban need to be filed before he can make a decision. The states of Washington and Minnesota, as well as the Justice Department, have only filed notices.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Twitter he is reviewing the order with his legal team to determine next steps.

Trump’s revised ban bars new visas for people from six predominantly Muslim countries: Somalia, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. It also temporarily shuts down the U.S. refugee program.

The travel ban is scheduled to go into effect Thursday.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

