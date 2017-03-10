Federal Judge Not Ready To Rule On Blocking New Travel Ban

Volkswagen Pleads Guilty In US Diesel Emissions ScandalThe German automaker has agreed to pay $4.3 billion in civil and criminal penalties.

BMW Adds 134,000 SUVs To 2016 Driveshaft RecallThe company recalled about 21,000 of the vehicles last year. It decided to expand the recall after getting more warranty claims.

GM Will Lay Off 1,100 At Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant"The seniority employees will be laid off; the temporary employees will be released," GM spokesman Tom Wickham said Monday.

CBS 62 Eye On The Future: 'Giving Up The Wheel, A Look At Our Autonomous Future'Detroit put the world on wheels over 100 years ago. With stiff competition from Silicon Valley, Pittsburgh, China and Japan, will the city and state also be the center of the new autonomous revolution?