Lions Sign Unrestricted Free Agent T Rick Wagner

March 10, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Rick Wagner

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent T Rick Wagner. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Wagner (6-6, 310) embarks on his fifth NFL season after beginning his career (2013-16) with the Baltimore Ravens. He played in 15 games last season along the Ravens offensive line, making 14 starts at right tackle.

Originally drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round (168th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin, Wagner has played in 62 of a possible 64 games (47 starts) for the Ravens over the last four seasons. While at Wisconsin, Wagner, a West Allis, Wis. native, served as a team captain and earned First Team All-Big Ten, Academic All-Big Ten and several All-American honors as a senior in 2012.

