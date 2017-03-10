SUV Driver Wanted In Downtown Dearborn Hit-And-Run

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian last Sunday in downtown Dearborn.
Police said the victim was seriously injured but is expected to recover after being struck at 2:11 a.m. at the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Military in Dearborn.
After striking the pedestrian, police said the vehicle involved didn’t stop, but continued westbound on Michigan.
The vehicle — which was caught on security camera— is described as a silver SUV, possibly a Chevy Trailblazer or GMC Envoy.
As of Friday, the driver remained at large.
“We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the vehicle involved in this incident,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad, in a statement. “It is important that we speak to the driver of the SUV in order complete a thorough investigation and understand what took place in this incident.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2275. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.