3 Kids Injured In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

INKSTER (WWJ) – Three kids are hospitalized after being injured in a multi-car crash that might have been fueled by alcohol.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Friday at Middle Belt Road and Michigan Avenue in Inkster.
According to police, a sedan smashed into a minivan and then into an SUV.
Two adults, along with a 6-month-old child, 2-year-old child and 6-year-old child, are said to have been injured in the crash. Their current conditions are unknown.
Police say alcohol may have played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.
