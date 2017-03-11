METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 231K Without ServiceLargest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Prevent Frozen Pipes | Safety Tips | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather 

3 Kids Injured In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

March 11, 2017 12:14 PM

INKSTER (WWJ) – Three kids are hospitalized after being injured in a multi-car crash that might have been fueled by alcohol.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Friday at Middle Belt Road and Michigan Avenue in Inkster.

According to police, a sedan smashed into a minivan and then into an SUV.

Two adults, along with a 6-month-old child, 2-year-old child and 6-year-old child, are said to have been injured in the crash. Their current conditions are unknown.

Police say alcohol may have played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

 

