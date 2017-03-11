CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
National Arab Orchestra Tuning Up For Gala In Southfield

March 11, 2017 10:18 PM

SOUTHFIELD (AP) — A Michigan-based orchestra with a mission of reviving Arab music is tuning up for its annual gala concert.

The National Arab Orchestra holds its event March 18 at the Regency Manor Banquet Center in the Detroit suburb of Southfield. It features the NAO Takht Ensemble with vocalists.

The group was launched in 2009 as a takht, or small chamber music group. It has grown to become a full orchestra and nonprofit entity composed of Arab and non-Arab musicians.

Founder and director Michael Ibrahim says he “was able to find myself as an Arab American” through the culture’s music. He adds that the orchestra aims to promote what he considers “a fading art in its traditional form.”

___

Online:

http://conta.cc/2n1Jkc4

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

