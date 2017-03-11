METRO DETROIT POWER OUTAGE: 231K Without ServiceLargest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Prevent Frozen Pipes | Safety Tips | Trees DownWarming Centers | Traffic | Weather 

Nissan Recalls More Than 54,000 Cars Over Air Bag Problem

March 11, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: auto recall, Nissan

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Nissan is recalling more than 54,000 cars because of curtain and seat-mounted air bags that may unexpectedly deploy when the door is slammed.

Nissan North America says the recall affects the 2012 Nissan Versa vehicles. It says the problem may be caused by the degradation of the side impact sensor connector pins. The unexpected deployment of the air bags can increase the risk of injury.

Nissan says dealers will install a new jumper harness and replace the side impact sensors free of charge.

Car owners with questions can contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261, or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit safercar.gov.

