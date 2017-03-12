CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
ATF Called In To Lead Investigation Of Ypsilanti Mosque Fire

March 12, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: fire, mosque

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities are calling in federal law enforcement officials to lead an investigation into a fire at an Ypsilanti mosque.

Pittsfield Township Fire Chief Sean Gleason says there is no indication that the cause of the fire at the Islamic Center of Ypsilanti is suspicious but because of its designation as a mosque, officials contacted the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The fire department was called to the mosque shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found the middle section of the building in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Nobody was inside the building at the time.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) has requested local, state and federal fire investigators and law enforcement authorities to investigate the fire as a possible act of arson.

 

