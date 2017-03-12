ATF Called In To Lead Investigation Of Ypsilanti Mosque Fire

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities are calling in federal law enforcement officials to lead an investigation into a fire at an Ypsilanti mosque.
Pittsfield Township Fire Chief Sean Gleason says there is no indication that the cause of the fire at the Islamic Center of Ypsilanti is suspicious but because of its designation as a mosque, officials contacted the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The fire department was called to the mosque shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found the middle section of the building in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Nobody was inside the building at the time.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) has requested local, state and federal fire investigators and law enforcement authorities to investigate the fire as a possible act of arson.
