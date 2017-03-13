Customs: Smuggler Arrested At JFK With Cocaine Taped To Legs [PHOTO]

METRO DETROIT'S MESSY MONDAY: Ugly Commute Could Continue This Afternoon, Tuesday45K Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Traffic | Weather 

March 13, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: cocaine, Juan Carlos Galan Luperon

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a drug smuggler flew into New York’s Kennedy Airport with 10 pounds of cocaine taped to his legs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday that officers arrested Juan Carlos Galan Luperon on March 4 after they noticed he was “busting out of his pants.”

Luperon, a U.S. citizen, had arrived in New York from the Dominican Republic.

Customs officials say officers noticed Luperon’s pants were snug. The officers searched Luperon in a private room.

According to the agency, the officers found packages of white powder taped to Luperon’s legs. The agency says the powder tested positive for cocaine.

Luperon was arrested on federal narcotics smuggling charges. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Authorities say the cocaine was worth about $164,000.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

