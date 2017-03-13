CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
METRO DETROIT'S MESSY MONDAY: Ugly Commute Could Continue This Afternoon, Tuesday | 40K Still Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | Never A 4-Way Stop | Traffic | Weather 

Derrick Walton Guaranteed A Big Ten Tournament Championship — And Delivered

March 13, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Big Ten Tournament, Derrick Walton, John Beilein, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Every time the Michigan basketball team makes the trip from Ann Arbor to Willow Run Airport, coach John Beilein picks one player to go with him.

“We don’t talk basketball usually — maybe a little bit, but it’s more about life, how they’re doing with their classes, I ask about their family,” Beilein told the Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket. “You don’t get a lot of chances for one-on-one time with them during the course of the season, so that’s my 25 minutes of one-on-one with a player on all 11 trips.”

Ahead of Michigan’s game at Nebraska on March 5, the final game of the regular season, Beilein rode to the airport with his co-captain and starting point guard, Derrick Walton. The Wolverines, 19-11 at the time and coming off a last-second loss to Northwestern, weren’t yet assured of a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

“We were just talking, and I mentioned it was an important game (in regard to the) bubble,” Beilein recalled, “and then he said something along the lines of, ‘We don’t have to worry about the bubble, we’re going to win the Big Ten Tournament and have the automatic bid.'”

Beilein was moved by Walton’s confidence. So he asked him, “You want that?”

Walton didn’t flinch.

“Coach,” he said, “I want that so bad. I want to win that championship so bad.”

Seven days later Walton made good on his word, lifting Michigan to an improbable Big Ten Tournament triumph. The four-year senior averaged 20.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in four games over four days and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“So for him to say that, was just like…” Beilein began, before pausing and searching for the right words. “Now I think that he was a bit of a profit back there.”

Ironically, Walton wanted nothing to do with the Big Ten Tournament after Michigan’s frightening plane accident last Wednesday. When the team held a vote later that night to determine whether it would fly to Washington D.C. on Thursday morning or remain in Ann Arbor and forfeit its second-round game versus Illinois, Walton, who sustained a cut on his leg during the accident, apparently voted to forfeit.

But Walton was in the minority, and some 12 hours later he was in D.C. He kicked off the tournament with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds in a 20-point win over the Illini and never looked back. It was the culmination of a long stretch of play during which Walton has seemed to reach his full potential.

“There’s a learning curve for everybody where they really get to see the game and what they can do,” Beilein said. “I’ve had it with freshmen, I’ve had seniors do the same thing, where all of a sudden you see who they truly are later in their career, and this is one of those circumstances. He’s always been good, but he’s been great this last month of the season.”

Beilein said the coaching staff has encouraged Walton to open up, something that runs counter to his character.

“We think he’s got another level. Here’s what it’s like,” Beilien explained. “It’s like a guy with an incredible personality, but because they’re humble and they’re giving, you just don’t see it. Sometimes, those people need to share that personality with more people. He’s got so much talent and he’s got such a great attitude about the game that he needs to speak about it a little bit more and he needs to show his talent a little bit more, and we’ve been encouraging it all the time.

“In this last month or six weeks, he’s just taken it to heart.”

Looking back on Michigan’s surprising run to the Big Ten championship, Beilein isn’t so sure it would have transpired without the preceding trauma of an aborted takeoff, an emergency evacuation and a near tragic ending.

“Who knows? There were a lot of things going that just gave our kids a little extra something, but that doesn’t always win,” he said. “You’ve got to have talent and you’ve got to have togetherness, and we have both of those things.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia