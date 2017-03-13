Police Investigating After SUV Careens Off Lakeshore Drive Into Lake St. Clair

GROSSE POINTE SHORES (WWJ) – Grosse Pointe Shores police are on the scene of an SUV in the water on Lake St. Clair. It’s the second time in a few weeks that a car has gone off Lakeshore Drive — this time between Moross and Vernier.
WWJ listener Alex Haggart says that winds from the Canadian side of the water are making for very choppy waves:
“The rear hatch appears to be broken on the vehicle — it looks to be an SUV, black in color, the sunroof is broken out — so I’m assuming all occupants have been removed at this time,” said Haggart from the scene.
“It’s very rough, the winds are coming out of the Canadian side – and it’s really putting up quite a chop of three to five foot waves so in between waves, in between crests you see just the roof-line of the car appear.”
No word on any injuries — there did not appear to be anyone in the vehicle.