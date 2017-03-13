Troy Restaurant Week: 23 Local Restaurants Offer Deals On Meals

TROY (WWJ) – Waiters and kitchen staff getting their track shoes on for Troy Restaurant Week, with 23 local restaurants offering deals on lunch or dinner through Friday.
For those diners who take selfies with their meals, Ara Topouzizn of the Troy Chamber of Commerce says you could win a special contest while sampling new foods or a new-you restaurant.
Topouzizn says there will be a daily photo contest for the best picture taken by diners.
“Take a picture of themselves or their friends and family with maybe their favorite plate of food — they can send that on our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page and we’ll choose a winner each day,” says Topouzizn.
Troy Restaurant Week is March 12- 17 — find more information HERE.