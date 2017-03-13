WWE Superstar Samoa Joe Talks About “Monday Night Raw’s” Final Appearance At Joe Louis Arena [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The tears might not be flowing like they will be April 9 when the fans of the Detroit Red Wings say their final goodbyes to Joe Louis Arena, but it doesn’t mean that Monday, March 13, won’t also be a sad ending for “The Joe.”

WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” will be making their final appearance at Joe Louis Arena. One of the WWE’s biggest stars, Samoa Joe, made an appearance at the 97.1 The Ticket studios Monday morning to talk about the upcoming show.

Even though this is Joe’s first time performing at JLA doesn’t mean he doesn’t know that it’s special.

“Yeah last Raw at Joe Louis Arena,” Joe Said. “Obviously the building has a lot history and a lot of epic things and company history have gone down at Joe Louis Arena so we’re going to send it out in style.”

This could mean that the return of Finn Balor, as he did appear at WWE house shows over the weekend. “There’s always a chance, we like to keep surprises, surprises. If he shows up, he shows up, I’ll be more than happy to make sure he doesn’t show up anymore,” Joe said with a smile.

Among other topics discussed were whether or not he would like a match with John Cena that is 20 years in the making, his first “WrestleMania moment,” his choice to sign with the WWE, video games and whether or not he can still get you a good deal on a mortgage. Well, can he?