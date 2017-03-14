Amber Alert Issued For 10-Month-Old Ohio Boy Taken By Father

DETROIT (WWJ) – An Amber Alert has been issued just across the Michigan border in Ohio.
Police are searching for 10-month-old Winston Ramey and his father, 27-year old James Ramey. They were last seen Tuesday morning in Delta, Ohio –that’s along the Ohio Turnpike about 15 minutes south of the state line and a half-hour west of Toledo.
Police say James Ramey took the toddler just after 5 a.m. from a home in Delta and fled the scene in a black 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Ohio license plate FRX4034. It’s not clear which direction they were headed.
Winston Ramey is described as a white male, 1-foot tall and 32 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
James Ramey is described as a white male, 6-foot tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who spots the pair or knows of their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 877-262-3764.