It’s National Potato Chip Day! Which Is Your Favorite?

March 14, 2017 1:28 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – For those who prefer salty to sweet, forget Pi Day and celebrate the potato chip.

According to folklore, “America’s #1 snack food” was invented in New York in the 1800s.

“They had a customer in there and they wanted thinly sliced potatoes, so they cut the potatoes and fried ’em up and gave ’em to the customer and they said they were too thick,” local chip-maker Sal Cipriano explained.

“So out of spite he cut them so thin they were like razor blades…It was an instant success!”

Flavored chips came on the scene in the 1950s; and today, potato chip revenues are over $15 billion a year worldwide.

Cipriano’s family founded Better Made Potato Chips back in the 1920s in Detroit, and he’s proud to point out the successful snack company remains family owned.

He’s proud of his family’s product.

“That’s our calling: the potato chip. It’s still a good snack,” he told WWJ’s Tom Jordan.

Along with National Potato Chip Day, Better Made is also celebrating more than 87 years in business.

