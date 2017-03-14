Le’Veon Bell Makes Fun Of LaVar Ball’s Comments About Beating Michael Jordan In 1-On-1

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

LaVar Ball is the father of UCLA freshman guard Lonzo Ball and over the last month he has managed to put his foot in his mouth more than once.

Ball went on the record to say his boy is better than Stephen Curry right now, which is just crazy. Curry is the reigning NBA MVP and there isn’t a college player in America that is even close to as good as Curry is currently.

I understand having total confidence in your kids and wanting to shoot for the stars, but that’s just an insane comment.

Then there is this gem from USA Today. Ball is trying to package his three sons in a $1 billion shoe contract.

“A billion dollars, it has to be there,” Ball said. “That’s our number, a billion, straight out of the gate. And you don’t even have to give it to me all up front. Give us $100 mil over 10 years.” The Ball boys already are riding in style — at least the two that have driver’s licenses. Lonzo and LiAngelo each drive $100,000 BMWs, said Ball, who is a self-employed personal trainer and whose wife, Tina, is a middle school physical education teacher. “To get my boys a little $100,000 car, that’s nothing,’’ he said. “I don’t have to pay for education. I’m saving over $1 million dollars.”

Once again he is shooting for the stars, but there is no way that Nike, Reebok or even Under Armour is paying any player that type of money. When LeBron James came fresh out of high school and signed with Nike he only got $90 million and that’s LeBron James.

Those comments are pretty crazy, but this one he made about beating Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 in his prime is just asinine.

“I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left,” Ball said. “He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better make every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim.”

I am biased when it comes to Michael Jordan and I believe he is the greatest basketball player the world has ever seen — and many will agree with me. If not the best, then top 5 of all-time.

Former Michigan State Spartan Le’Veon Bell decided to chime in via his Twitter account and drop some knowledge.

lol man, Lavar Ball really will say anything for attention…so youu can beat Michael Jordan 1 on 1 in both y'all primes man?! 😩😂 I'm done — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017

Lavar Ball, you have to understand you averaged a whole 2 points per game at Washington State…youu know damn well Jordan would TORCH you! — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017

Lavar Ball, in '88 when youu averaged that whole 2 points a game at Washington St, Michael Jordan averaged 35 a game with the Chicago Bulls — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) March 14, 2017

Bell’s stats are correct. Ball averaged a whopping 2 points a game at Washington State and he really went on the record to say he would beat Jordan 1-on-1. Maybe he was thinking of the actor Michael B. Jordan. That’s the only logical answer I can come up with.