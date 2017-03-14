Out Of Power For Days? You Might Be Eligible For $25 Credit

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you were out of power for days following last week’s damaging windstorm, you may be able to file a claim with DTE Energy for compensation.

Standards set by the Michigan Public Service Commission say electric customers can get a $25 credit if they are without power for more than 120 hours — five full days — under what is described as catastrophic conditions.

A catastrophic condition is defined as an event that results in an interruption of 10 percent or more of a utility’s customers, or an official state of emergency.

At least 58 complaints have been filed with the Michigan Public Service Commission since last week.

If the winds caused damaged to your home or property, check with your insurance company because DTE is not legally responsible in that regard.

How to get the $25 credit

DTE’s service quality and reliability standards provide customers a $25 credit upon request, if an investigation determines you have experienced the following:

• A power outage of more than 16 hours under normal conditions

• An outage of more than 120 hours under catastrophic conditions

• Or eight or more outages during a 12-month period

A power outage consists of full or partial loss of service for longer than 5 minutes.

If you believe you may be eligible for a bill credit, apply here.