Police Investigating After Walk For Israel Website Hacked

March 14, 2017 8:50 PM
Filed Under: Hacked Website, Walk For Israel

DETROIT (WWJ) – “It was really hard to see that hate come and touch us here,” said CEO of Walk for Israel Andre Douville.

He says instead of information on the walk for unity, the home screen had anti-Semitic messages.

Douville says, “it really brings it home how many people are racially motivated and have a lot of hate that inspired them and it’s scary.”

hacked website credit walk 4 israel 2 Police Investigating After Walk For Israel Website Hacked

(Redated)Screenshot of the hacked website. (Credit/Walk for Israel)

Around noon on Tuesday Douville began getting calls from people saying that something was wrong with the website which hosts a unity walk event.

“I was really taken aback,” he says. “That somebody, that easily take over something that I would consider rather innocuous and benign and put this hate-filled speech and broadcast that to the world.”

Douville filed a police report with West Bloomfield Township and also notified the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit and the Anti-Defamation League — he says the FBI will most likely be involved in the investigation.

The company that hosts the website was able to restore a backup from a week ago and remove the hacked page filled with anti-Semitic rhetoric.

