73-Year-Old Car Dealership Employee Gets Jail Time For Hiding Video Camera In Women’s Bathroom

March 15, 2017 6:44 AM

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A White Lake man accused of hiding a camera in the women’s restroom of a car dealership where he worked has been sentenced to jail.

An Oakland County Circuit Judge on Tuesday sentenced Larry Flowers, 73, to eight months in jail and five years probation. Flowers, a former employee at Szott’s Chrsyler Jeep, pleaded guilty in January to six felony charges, including using a computer to commit a crime and capturing and distributing images of unclothed persons.

One of the victims told the court the incident caused her to have anxiety in restrooms and dressing rooms. Flowers apologized and admitted to having an addiction to pornography, The Oakland Press reported.

“I don’t know how I allowed myself this addiction or vice…I was getting ready to stop when I was discovered,” he said.

The small, wide-angle video camera was discovered Aug. 31, 2016 inside the women’s restroom at the dealership. After questioning Flowers, police reportedly found video of three women using the restroom on his computer.

