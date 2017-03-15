Ex-New York Jet Darrelle Revis Faces Pittsburgh Court Date

Guide To Detroit's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade And Events The annual Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade is approaching for the festive occasion and is once again making it an exciting family event. This guide will provide an overview of the events officially taking place over the course of three days one week prior to St. Patrick's Day.

