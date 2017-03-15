GM Adding, Retaining 900 Jobs Across 3 Michigan Plants

DETROIT (WWJ) – New jobs are coming to General Motors.
The automaker on Wednesday announced it will add or retain approximately 900 jobs across three Michigan facilities during the next 12 months. The 900 jobs are in addition to the 7,000 jobs and $1 billion in U.S. investments GM announced earlier this year.
“The job commitments announced today demonstrate the confidence we have in our products, our people and an overall positive outlook for the auto industry and the U.S. economy,” GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.
The following facilities will be impacted:
• Romulus Powertrain Plant: Approximately 220 new jobs to increase production of the 10-speed automatic transmission to be used in multiple GM products, including the current 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
• Flint Assembly Plant: Approximately 180 retained jobs by redeploying team members from Lansing Delta Township to support production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pick-up trucks.
• Lansing Delta Township Plant: Approximately 500 retained jobs to support production of the all-new Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave in the first quarter of 2018.
As previously announced, the Lansing Delta Township Plant will be adjusting production plans this spring as the plant transitions from building three models to two, the all-new Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave. During this transition, the plant will not operate a third shift. When the plant has fully launched the new crossovers by early 2018, GM will bring back approximately 500 jobs to give the company flexibility to meet market demand for the new crossovers.