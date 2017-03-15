Winter Weather: 2,000 Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

Krispy Kreme Goes Irish, Turns Doughnuts Green For St. Patrick’s Day

March 15, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Krispy Kreme, St. Patricks day, The Snack Attack

Krispy Kreme is going full Irish this St. Patrick’s Day.

On Friday March 17, the shop is turning its delicious doughnuts green and giving them an Irish moniker: O’riginal Glazed.

“St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect occasion to change the color of the Original Glazed, and our customers love sharing them with family and friends,” spokesperson Jackie Woodward said in a statement. “What’s even rarer – like finding a four-leaf clover – is altering the name of such an iconic product. We’ve never done it. But in this instance, it’s fun and joyful, just like the holiday.”

The green doughnuts will be available only on St. Patrick’s Day and while supplies last.

The Snack Attack is a feature on CBSDetroit.com that centers around all things food. Know of a new snack we should attack? Send an email and we’ll be sure to add it to the list.

