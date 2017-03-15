Krispy Kreme Goes Irish, Turns Doughnuts Green For St. Patrick’s Day

Krispy Kreme is going full Irish this St. Patrick’s Day.
On Friday March 17, the shop is turning its delicious doughnuts green and giving them an Irish moniker: O’riginal Glazed.
“St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect occasion to change the color of the Original Glazed, and our customers love sharing them with family and friends,” spokesperson Jackie Woodward said in a statement. “What’s even rarer – like finding a four-leaf clover – is altering the name of such an iconic product. We’ve never done it. But in this instance, it’s fun and joyful, just like the holiday.”
The green doughnuts will be available only on St. Patrick’s Day and while supplies last.
