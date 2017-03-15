CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Lions Re-Sign LS Don Muhlbach

March 15, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Don Muhlbach

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed LS Don Muhlbach. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Muhlbach returns to Detroit entering his 14th NFL season, all with the Lions. By playing in all 16 games in 2016, he moved his career games total to 196 as he currently ranks fourth on the Lions’ all-time list for career games played. Muhlbach is just the fifth player in franchise history to play in at least 190 games for the Lions and currently trails LB Wayne Walker (200) for third place.

Last season Muhlbach was part of a special teams unit that featured Pro Bowl K Matt Prater and P Sam Martin, who re-set the Lions single-season net punting record (44.2).

