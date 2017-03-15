Winter Weather: 2,000 Without Power | Largest Weather Event In DTE History | $25 Electric Bill CreditsNever A 4-Way Stop | More Snow Coming | East Coast Storm Causing Local Flight DelaysTraffic | Weather

Man Sentenced In Bludgeoning Deaths Of Wife, Dog

March 15, 2017 5:39 AM
Filed Under: Independence Township

INDEPENDENCE TWP. (WWJ/AP) – An Oakland County man has been sentenced in the fatal bludgeoning of his wife and dog.

A circuit court judge on Tuesday ordered Joseph Mauti, 34,  to spend 60 to 100 years in prison. He was found guilty in February of second-degree murder and animal torture.

Prior to his sentencing, Mauti told the court he’d like to apologize to his children and ask their forgiveness.

Deputies investigating a welfare complaint in May 2015 found 30-year-old Lindsey Mauti dead on the floor of the family’s garage in the Cheshire Park subdivision, near Sashabaw Rd., in Independence Township. The dog’s body was nearby, also the victim of severe blunt force trauma, according to investigators.

The couple’s two children — a 2-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy — were found inside the house  with their father, but they were unharmed. Joseph Mauti, who record show had a previous conviction for domestic violence, was arrested at the scene.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Detroit's St. Patrick’s Day Parade And EventsSt. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching with festivities happening across the city.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia