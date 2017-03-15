Man Sentenced In Bludgeoning Deaths Of Wife, Dog

INDEPENDENCE TWP. (WWJ/AP) – An Oakland County man has been sentenced in the fatal bludgeoning of his wife and dog.
A circuit court judge on Tuesday ordered Joseph Mauti, 34, to spend 60 to 100 years in prison. He was found guilty in February of second-degree murder and animal torture.
Prior to his sentencing, Mauti told the court he’d like to apologize to his children and ask their forgiveness.
Deputies investigating a welfare complaint in May 2015 found 30-year-old Lindsey Mauti dead on the floor of the family’s garage in the Cheshire Park subdivision, near Sashabaw Rd., in Independence Township. The dog’s body was nearby, also the victim of severe blunt force trauma, according to investigators.
The couple’s two children — a 2-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy — were found inside the house with their father, but they were unharmed. Joseph Mauti, who record show had a previous conviction for domestic violence, was arrested at the scene.
