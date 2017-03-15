CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
‘Something I Got To Live With,’ Memory Of Driving Drunk Still Haunts

March 15, 2017 5:36 PM By Laura Bonnell
Filed Under: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, drunk driving

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Next week, a family will be planning a funeral for a loved one killed by a drunk driver, says Director of Highway Safety Planning Michael Prince, but that can be avoided.

In an attempt to remind drivers not to drink and drive, the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign kicks off Thursday.

“We hope our efforts will encourage people to make sure their plans and preparations include two things — one; a seat belt, and two; a sober ride home after drinking,” says Prince.

Chuck Larsen says he went through hell in 2014 after driving drunk with his son in the car. Larsen hit a pole, not a person, but the ensuing stress on his family and the legal fallout has been a costly.

He says Judge Geno Salomone’s program helped him on his path to sobriety.

“And when I got in there, I was induced into a 10-day coma, that’s how bad my alcoholism got — they put a tether on me and I actually thought I could beat the tether — found a beer in the back of my truck and drank that. Judge said, ‘see you later,’ 10 more days,” said Larsen.

“I think God had his hand on my shoulder, I ended up taking down a light pole. If I would have blacked out five minutes before that I would have been doing 45 miles an hour with a car and my son in the passenger seat. That’s something I got to live with — something that haunts my son.”

In 2015, the most recent year that records are available, 315 people were killed by a drunk driver.

