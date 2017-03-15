Trump To Meet With Flint Mayor To Discuss Water Crisis

FLINT (WWJ) – Flint’s mayor is expected to meet with President Donald Trump during his visit to Michigan on Wednesday,

Before Trump makes his way to Ypsilanti for a speech before autoworkers and executives, he’s schedule to meet with Mayor Susan Weaver.

In a statement, Weaver said she accepted an invitation from Trump and is thankful that he reached out to her to discuss the Flint water crisis.

“I will be asking the president to do all things within his power to make our city whole and great again after the horrific man-made injustice that was caused here,” Weaver said, in a statement. “I will not rest until the residents and businesses that I have the pleasure of serving are able to drink, cook and bathe with water straight from the tap which is a basic human!”

The city’s water was just recently deemed drinkable again after it became contaminated when Flint switched from the Detroit water system to the Flint River as a cost-cutting move. The corrosive water lacked adequate treatment and caused lead to leach from old pipes, which the city hope to finish replacing by 2019.

Trump is also expected to meet with Gov. Rick Snyder, who did not endorse him as a candidate in last fall’s election.

Wednesday afternoon, at the American Center for Mobility at Willow Run, Trump is expected to talk about plans to reexamine federal fuel economy standards that he says hinders jobs growth, and about autonomous vehicles.

This is Trump’s first stop in Michigan as president. He last was in the state in December when he spoke in Grand Rapids as part of a “thank you tour” of states that helped him win.

