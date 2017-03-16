Brian Lashoff Recalled To Detroit

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Brian Lashoff from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.
Lashoff, 26, has appeared in 47 games with the Griffins this season, totaling 10 points (3-7-10) and 26 penalty minutes. He has also skated in five games with the Red Wings, giving him 13 points (2-11-13) and 57 penalty minutes in 122 NHL games since 2012-13. An eighth-year Griffin, Lashoff has totaled 315 games for Grand Rapids since 2008-09, registering 68 points (16-52-68) and 159 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 221-lb., blueliner has also chipped in 12 points (3-9-12) in 51 postseason games for the Griffins, helping the franchise capture the AHL’s Calder Cup for the first time in 2012-13. He currently stands fourth in Griffins franchise history in playoff games.
The Albany, N.Y., native was originally signed by Detroit as a free agent on Sept. 30, 2008. Prior to his professional career, Lashoff spent four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League between the Barrie Colts and Kingston Frontenacs, recording 91 points (20-71-91) in 215 games from 2006-10 and making an appearance in the league’s 2010 All-Star Game. He also represented the United States at the 2010 IIHF World Junior Championship in Saskatchewan, where he won a gold medal and had two assists in seven games.