Sex Crime Fugitive Fatally Shot By Cops Outside Warren Party Store

WARREN (WWJ) – Police say a wanted fugitive was fatally shot, Thursday afternoon, in a gun battle with task force officers in Warren.

According to Michigan State Police, members of the US Marshal Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team were tracking a 31-year-old Detroit man — wanted on warrant for first degree criminal sexual conduct — when he stepped outside an apartment at Martin and Hoover roads.

MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw says the suspect walked across the street next to the Original Buscemi’s party store where the officers identified themselves and attempted to make an arrest.

That’s when Shaw says gunfire was exchanged between officers and the suspect was shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later. Shaw said no officers or bystanders were injured.

Witness Earl Grobbel WWJ newsroom from the Buscemi’s parking lot just after it happened.

“I go there every day, because that’s where I get my piece of pizza; that’s my lunch,” Grobbel told WWJ’s Jason Scott. “While I was in the van, all I heard this mass of gunshots — at first I thought it was fire crackers.”

“So I got out of the van and I looked, and I guess the guy had turned and was pointing a gun and the police and they just shot,” Grobbel said. “They just kept on firing.”

According to State Police, three officers were involved in the shootout. One is a US Marshal, one is a Detroit police officer and the third is assigned to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Further details, including the names of those involved, were not immediately released.

Michigan State Police will be handling the ongoing investigation.