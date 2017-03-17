Don Mattingly Has A Cinder Block Smashed Over His Chest [VIDEO]

March 17, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Don Mattingly, Miami Marlins, Spring Training, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Don Mattingly joined an exclusive group of MLB managers who have had a cinder block sledgehammered to pieces over their chests.

Mattingly, skipper of the Marlins, performed his stunt on Thursday while the motivational speaking group Radical Reality was visiting his team in spring training.

Hats off to Mattingly for having faith in the man with the sledgehammer to hit his target and not strike…something else.

Afterward, Mattingly said he lay beneath a cinder block and entrusted his life to a stranger as a way of entertaining his players.

“It’s good for the guys,” he told MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro.

In 2015, Fredi Gonzalez, then-manager of the Braves, subjected himself to the same stunt performed by the same exhibitionist.

For what it’s worth, that year’s Atlanta team finished 67-95.

