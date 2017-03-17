CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Police Chief: DNA Links Suspect In Shooting To WSU Officer Death

March 17, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Collin Rose, detroit, Raymond Durham
Raymond Durham (police handout)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit Police Chief James Craig says there is a DNA match between a man in custody in the non-fatal shooting of two cops this week, and the shooting death of Wayne State University Police Sgt. Collin Rose.

Raymond Durham is now, Craig said, the prime suspect in Rose’s murder — as well in the shooting of two Detroit police officers Wednesday on the city’s west side.  Those two officers remain hospitalized, recovering from their injuries.

They were in stable condition Friday.

“I think they will be happy,” Craig told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas and other reporters. “The one officer who had the more significant injuries; he said to me as I leaned over his bed: ‘I believe that the suspect who shot us is the suspect who shot Collin Rose.'”

Rose, 29, was shot in the head while attempting to stop a man near Wayne State’s campus in November. The five-year veteran of the department, who worked in the canine unit, had just radioed to say he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars and SUVs when he was killed.

DNA, police said, was found on a flashlight collected by investigators at the scene.

Craig said Friday that the DNA match is a “first step,” and only one component of the investigation. He said an effort to gather more evidence in the case and interview more potential witnesses is ongoing.

Wednesday’s shooting took place only about a mile away from where Rose was killed. One officer was shot in the neck; the other in the ankle, and body armor stopped two bullets to the chest.

Durham, 60, was taken into custody after a two-hour manhunt that night.

Formal charges again Durham are pending as he remains hospitalized after being shot in the leg when officers returned fire.  Wayne County prosecutors said Thursday they were reviewing a warrant request for charges in Wednesday’s shooting.

