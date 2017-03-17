St. Patrick’s Day Deals: Bagels, Doughnuts And Shakes

March 17, 2017 6:35 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

On Friday, everyone gets to have a little luck o’ the Irish because businesses across metro Detroit are offering specials and deals in celebration of St. Paddy’s Day.

Arby’s: Mint Chocolate Swirl Shake

Bruegger’s Bagels: Get green bagels and save $2 off a bundle (13 bagels and 2 tubs of cream cheese) with a coupon

Burger King: Oreo Irish Mint Shake

Cracker Barrel: The restaurant is serving up corned beef and cabbage on Friday

Dunkin Donuts: Shamrock Sprinkle doughnuts

Krispy Kreme: Their delicious glazed doughnuts have gone green for the day

Papa John’s: Get 50 percent off menu-price pizzas with promo code PAPA while ordering online.

McDonalds: Shamrock Shake, Chocolate Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, Shamrock Mocha, Shamrock Hot Chocolate

Tim Hortons: Get a free mint-chip Timbit with the purchase of any beverage

This last one isn’t food, but could be kind of fun — Ancestry.com: Trace your roots and get free access to Irish ancestor records online.

 

