St. Patrick’s Day Deals: Bagels, Doughnuts And Shakes

DETROIT (WWJ) – Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
On Friday, everyone gets to have a little luck o’ the Irish because businesses across metro Detroit are offering specials and deals in celebration of St. Paddy’s Day.
Arby’s: Mint Chocolate Swirl Shake
Bruegger’s Bagels: Get green bagels and save $2 off a bundle (13 bagels and 2 tubs of cream cheese) with a coupon
Burger King: Oreo Irish Mint Shake
Cracker Barrel: The restaurant is serving up corned beef and cabbage on Friday
Dunkin Donuts: Shamrock Sprinkle doughnuts
Krispy Kreme: Their delicious glazed doughnuts have gone green for the day
Papa John’s: Get 50 percent off menu-price pizzas with promo code PAPA while ordering online.
McDonalds: Shamrock Shake, Chocolate Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, Shamrock Mocha, Shamrock Hot Chocolate
Tim Hortons: Get a free mint-chip Timbit with the purchase of any beverage
This last one isn’t food, but could be kind of fun — Ancestry.com: Trace your roots and get free access to Irish ancestor records online.