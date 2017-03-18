Man Dead After Kitchen Fire Causes Detroit House To Go Up In Flames

March 18, 2017 8:35 PM
Filed Under: House Fire

DETROIT (WWJ) — One man is dead following a fire on Detroit’s west side on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze occurred at a home in the 13000 block of Marlowe — near Hubbell Ave. just north of I-96 — around 12 p.m. Authorities say after putting they extinguished the fire, firefighters went into the home and found a man lying on the floor near the front door.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire, but do know it started in the kitchen.

