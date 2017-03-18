Police Prevent Hundreds From Attending Congressman Trott’s Town Hall [VIDEO]

NOVI (WWJ) – After being heavily criticized for not meeting his constituents, Congressman David Trott is hosting a town hall meeting this morning in Novi.

But hundreds of people are not being allowed in that meeting — and they are not happy.

Sarah Yauk said police are preventing anyone from entering the building because of apparent capacity issues, forcing them to stand out in the snow.

“The police are here now telling us to move out of the driveway. The Novi police are here and they’re hollering at us with some type of megaphone,” she said. “People are hollering ‘Let us in!’ back to the police.”

“We have a right to get in,” one woman shouted. “This is still America. Let us in, we just want to talk.”

Trott has been the subject of withering criticism from anti-Trump protesters and opponents of the presidents’ immigration and health care policies. The second-term Republican was recently under fire for traveling overseas instead of meeting constituents demanding a meeting since Mr. Trump’s inauguration.