Reports: Feds Raid Apparent Cockfighting Ring In Southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a alleged illegal cockfighting ring after a raid in southwest Detroit on Saturday afternoon.
Reports surfaced that a search was executed around 1 p.m. in a building on Green St. near I-75 in southwest Detroit. About 200 people were reportedly inside having a party and dozens were arrested.
The Department says it won’t comment on the situation as an investigation is ongoing.
